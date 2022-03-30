Melaka ready to help existing investors remain in the state, says CM

Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali greets staff after clocking in as chief minister at Kompleks Seri Negeri in Ayer Keroh November 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

ALOR GAJAH, March 30 — The Melaka government stands ready to help existing investors in various ways so that they continue to invest in the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

This is important for the creation of jobs in the state, he added.

“For example, Honda Malaysia has created a lot of jobs in the state and I thank them for continuing to operate in Melaka despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic,” he told reporters after officiating a ceremony to mark the one-millionth car produced by the Japanese carmaker at its factory in the Hicom Pegoh Industrial Park here today.

Also present were industrial and investment committee chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh and the managing director of Honda Malaysia Madoka Chujo.

Sulaiman said the state government has been busy implementing efforts to attract both foreign and domestic investors to the state and stands ready to prepare infrastructure and facilities needed by them.

“Based on a MIDA report, investments approved for Melaka have been increasing from year to year and this is a good achievement for the state,” he added. — Bernama