PR1MA submits RM8.1b strategic investment proposal to Qatar Investment Authority, says PM

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (front, left) during an inspection of the Guards of Honour in conjunction with his three-day official visit to Qatar at the Amiri Diwan, March 29, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

DOHA, March 29 ― Perbadanan PR1MA Malaysia (PR1MA) has put forward a strategic investment proposal worth RM8.1 billion to the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) to explore investment opportunities in Malaysia, especially in the housing sector.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the Qatari government had agreed for QIA to hold further discussions with PR1MA, particularly in providing more affordable housing for Keluarga Malaysia (the Malaysian Family).

He said the decision was personally conveyed by the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during their meeting after the official reception at Amiri Diwan this morning.

“The target given so far is to build 500,000 units of affordable homes for Malaysian families," he told Malaysian media at the end of his three-day official visit to Qatar today.

Ismail Sabri said QIA also welcomed the visit and suggestions from PR1MA which were personally put forward by its chairman Datuk Fathul Bari Mat Jahya. ― Bernama