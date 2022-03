File picture shows a Russian flag flying over Russian Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, December 3, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, March 29 — Rating agency Fitch said today it has withdrawn its ratings of 27 Russian banks, four of their affiliates and related financing special purpose vehicles.

The withdrawals are for sanction-related reasons, it added. — Reuters