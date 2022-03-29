AirAsia has resolved 99pc of customers' refund requests since start of pandemic, says group CEO

The AirAsia sales office is seen at KL Sentral March 20, 2022. — Picture by Devan Manuel

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd (AAAGL) has resolved over 99 per cent of customers’ queries and refund requests set off by the Covid-19 pandemic over the past two years.

Group chief executive officer Bo Lingam said the airline had received an average of about 200,000 queries daily during the peak period.

“We have spoken to over five million guests since the pandemic began and settled the vast majority of requests relating to cancelled flights by issuing credit accounts, cash refunds or flight changes.

“Across all airlines in AAAGL, we have provided a cash refund or credit shell to over three million bookings to date. In total, we received US$1.80 billion (RM7.6 billion) in refunds requested by guests since 2020,” he said in a statement.

Of the total cash refund requested, over 99 per cent had been resolved with only US$14.66 million or 0.8 per cent still being in process, he said, adding that the airlines planned to settle it in coming months.

According to Bo, the large majority of its customers have opted for a credit account which is processed immediately and valid for up to two years for booking from the date of issuance.

He said with the resumption of domestic flights and reopening of borders, about 88 per cent of credit accounts issued had been utilised, signifying a strong appetite and confidence for air travel among the public. — Bernama