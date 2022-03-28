Banks lift European stocks as investors track bond moves

The German share price index, DAX board, is seen at the stock exchange in Frankfurt January 26, 2018. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, March 28 — European shares gained today, led by interest rate-sensitive banks and insurers as government bond yields continued to rise, while hopes of a peace deal in the Ukraine crisis further aided sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.7 per cent, holding near pre-war levels hit last week. The benchmark is less than 8 per cent away from its all-time high hit in early-January.

European banks jumped 2.3 per cent following Wall Street’s gains on Friday, when bets of aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve boosted financial shares.

US and European benchmark bond yields jumped again today, with a deepening inversion of the US yield curve signalling that markets think recession risks are growing.

“Markets have moved on from the geopolitical situation and the focus is very much on the Fed,” said Frederique Carrier, head of investment strategy at RBC Wealth Management. “We don’t seem to have reached peak inflation and therefore we haven’t seen peak hawkishness from the Fed either.”

Traders also lifted bets of rate increases by the European Central Bank in the face of surging inflation.

“Increased hawkishness on the Fed does make life more difficult for the ECB because the euro weakness is inflationary but we do think ECB is going to more focussed on growth than the Fed,” Carrier said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said yesterday the country was willing to assume neutral status and compromise over the status of the eastern Donbas region. More peace talks with Russia are set to take place this week in Turkey.

Meanwhile, oil prices tumbled more than US$5 (RM21) a barrel after financial hub Shanghai launched a two-stage lockdown to contain a surge in Covid-19 infections.

German chemicals giant BASF BASFn.DE gained 3.5 per cent after HSBC upgraded the stock to “buy”, saying “resilient demand” will likely help first-quarter earnings.

Shares of European Apple suppliers including STMicroelectronics and Ams, slipped almost 1 per cent after the Nikkei reported Apple is planning to cut the output of its iPhone and AirPods devices. Its Frankfurt-listed shares were down 1.0 per cent.

Broadly, the tech sector was flat, while the Nasdaq futures NQcv1 pointed to losses of about 0.4 per cent when Wall Street opens for trading.

Orpea slipped 0.8 per cent on news the French government planned to file a criminal complaint against home care group over allegations of mistreatment of elderly patients.

In the UK, oil majors and Barclays kept the FTSE 100 under pressure. The British lender fell 2.9 per cent after disclosing around a £450 million (RM2.4 billion) loss on mishandled structured products. — Reuters