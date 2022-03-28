Azmin: Malaysia-Qatar deal comes to fruition with development of large-scale dairy project in Perlis

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob with Baladna chairman Ahmed Hussain Al Khafaf in Bandar Al Khor, near Doha, Qatar, March 28, 2022. Also present is Senior Minister and International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (standing, 3rd left). — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — The memorandum of collaboration (MOC) between Qatar-based Baladna Dairy Facility and Felcra Bhd that was signed in 2019 has come to fruition with the development of a large-scale dairy project in Chuping Valley, Perlis.

Senior Minister and International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said that building on this strategic collaboration, this project provides immense opportunities for Malaysia and Qatar to enhance Malaysia’s value proposition in the food industry, and more importantly to ensure food security in the region.

“Under the exciting joint venture of Baladna, FGV Holdings Bhd and Felcra, this collaboration would bring its investment, expertise and technology to increase Malaysia’s current fresh milk production in line with our National Food Security Agenda, which aims to reduce Malaysia’s reliance on dairy imports through self-sufficiency.

“At the same time, the RM2 billion investment will create over 2,000 job opportunities and boost the competitiveness of the local dairy industry,” he said in his Twitter posting today.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Mohamed Azmin visited the state-of-the art Baladna Dairy Facility, which is one of the largest cattle farms in Qatar.

Mohamed Azmin said the Baladna Dairy Facility, which spreads over two million square metres, has the capacity to house up to 24,000 cows in a comfortable and well-conditioned environment. — Bernama