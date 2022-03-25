Russian stocks edge lower in volatile trade, rouble stabilises

Men stand next to a board showing currency exchange rates of the US dollar, euro, and British pound against the rouble in Moscow, Russia. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MOSCOW, March 25 ― Russian stocks edged lower today in a volatile second session of trading after a nearly month-long suspension, while the rouble held on to recent gains, holding near 97 to the dollar.

The benchmark MOEX stock index was down 1.4 per cent at 2,542.6 points at 0729 GMT. They hit a peak of 2,761.17 points yesterday. The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 2.4 per cent to 832.1 points.

Prior to yesterday, stocks had not traded on Moscow's bourse since February 25, the day after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into neighbouring Ukraine, prompting Western sanctions aimed at isolating Russia economically and then Russian countermeasures.

Today, more securities, including corporate bonds and Eurobonds can be traded. Yesterday, 33 blue chips traded on the Moscow Exchange, with restrictions on trade with foreigners and a ban on short selling.

Commodities stocks had led yesterday's rebound with double-digit growth, but moves were smaller today.

Oil major Rosneft was up 0.5 per cent, while Lukoil was 1.9 per cent lower.

Airline Aeroflot extended its slide lower, dropping around 9.3 per cent.

The rouble was up 0.3 per cent against the dollar at 96.75.

The rouble on Wednesday hit its strongest level in three weeks at 94.9875 after Putin said Russia would start selling its gas to “unfriendly” countries in roubles.

Against the euro, the rouble was up 0.4 per cent at 106.40, far from both an all-time low of 132.4 it hit earlier in March and from levels of around 90 seen before February 24. ― Reuters