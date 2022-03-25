Maybank maintains ‘buy’ on MAHB, supported by improvement in domestic traffic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 ― Maybank Investment Bank Bhd has maintained its “buy” call on Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) with a target price of RM7.00 on the expectation of improvement in domestic traffic as the number of new Covid-19 cases in the country eases.

On the international pax traffic, the research firm expects it to receive a boost after Malaysia reopens its borders on April 1.

“To our positive surprise, the recent Omicron wave in Malaysia and Russia-Ukraine war did not negatively impact February 2022 group pax traffic.

“While the latter may eventually do so, we understand that it should not negatively impact Turkish international pax traffic by much more than 10 per cent,” it said.

At 10.02am, MAHB’s shares up two sen to RM6.47 with 108,100 shares transacted. ― Bernama