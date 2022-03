People walk past a sign showing the numbers for the Hang Seng Index before the close, as Hong Kong shares rallied more than three per cent on February 4, 2022. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, March 25 — Hong Kong stocks closed sharply lower today following a roller-coaster week, with tech firms leading losses despite a strong lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index sank 2.47 per cent, or 541.07 points, to 21,404.88.

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.17 per cent, or 38.02 points, to 3,212.24, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange shed 1.43 per cent, or 30.61 points, to 2,113.73. — AFP