Ringgit slips further against US dollar at opening

At 9.00am, the local currency was trading at 4.2320/2370 against the greenback from 4.2220/2255 at yesterday’s close. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 ― The ringgit opened lower against the US dollar today, as the greenback continued to strengthen amid uncertainties over energy security in Europe, an analyst said.

At 9.00am, the local currency was trading at 4.2320/2370 against the greenback from 4.2220/2255 at yesterday’s close.

Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd chief economist Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said the concern arose after Russia sought payment in its currency for settlement of gas transactions.

“This has created further uncertanties over energy security in Europe that has been heavily reliant on Russia for its gas input. The announcement has led a sharp appreciation of Russian roubles,” he told Bernama today.

Mohd Afzanizam said such uncertainties have also resulted in further appreciation of the US dollar, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) increasing 0.13 per cent to 98.623 points.

“In consequence, the ringgit is expected to remain weak as investors would be uncertain as to how the gas transactions in Europe can be completed, and what does it mean to energy security in that region,” he said.

As such, Mohd Afzanizam said the ringgit could stay weak around RM4.22 to RM4.23 today.

At the opening, the ringgit was traded mostly lower against a basket of major currencies.

The local unit fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.1173/1212 from 3.1094/1122 yesterday and slipped against the British pound to 5.5862/5928 from 5.5849/5895.

The ringgit also eased vis-a-vis the yen to 3.4987/5031 from yesterday’s close of 3.4893/4924 and depreciated versus the euro to 4.6565/6620 from 4.6446/6485. ― Bernama