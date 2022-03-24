Bursa Malaysia remains in negative territory at mid-afternoon

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.25 points weaker at 1,595.63 compared with 1,597.88 at yesterday’s close. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-afternoon attributed to selling in plantation counters and uncertainties on the volatile oil price.

Plantation counters Sime Darby Plantation was down four sen to RM5.01, IOI Corporation fell three sen to RM4.15, while Kuala Lumpur Kepong was flat at RM25.50.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.25 points weaker at 1,595.63 compared with 1,597.88 at yesterday’s close.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 472 to 375, while 412 counters were unchanged, 1,043 untraded and 12 others suspended.

Total turnover stood at 1.94 billion worth RM1.24 billion.

Heavyweights Maybank and Petronas Chemicals added two sen each to RM8.96 and RM9.61, CIMB rose four sen to RM5.41, Public Bank was flat at RM4.65, while IHH Healthcare was down one sen to RM6.53.

Of the actives, CSH fell 1.5 sen to 15 sen, PasuKGB was flat at 2 sen, LKL dropped one sen to 7 sen, while Focus Dynamics rose one sen to four sen.

On the index board, FBM Emas Index was 11.24 points lower at 11,381.77, FBM Emas Shariah Index weakened 39.30 points to 11,966.78, FBM 70 decreased 3.93 points to 13,648.32, FBMT 100 Index eased 12.69 points to 11,071.60 and FBM ACE fell 0.85 of-a-point to to 5,581.83.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.20 of-a-point higher at 204.14 and the Financial Services Index gained 17.40 points to 16,766.21, while the Plantation Index fell 31.34 points to 8,017.06. ― Bernama