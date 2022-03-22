Supermax to build advanced manufacturing facility in Texas, US

Supermax Corporation Bhd via its US-based subsidiary Maxter Healthcare Inc will build an Advance Manufacturing Facility in Brazoria County, Texas. — Picture via Supermax

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Supermax Corporation Bhd via its US-based subsidiary Maxter Healthcare Inc will build an Advance Manufacturing Facility in Brazoria County, Texas, United States.

Supermax said the new facility will be the company’s 18th manufacturing plant worldwide and its first in the United States.

According to the company, the new 215-acre manufacturing facility will showcase cutting edge capabilities through expanded use of artificial intelligence and robotic engineering and will comprise a total of eight buildings.

“Phase one will begin construction in the second quarter of 2022 with glove production expected to start in the second quarter of 2023,” it said in a Bursa Malaysia filing today.

The company had earlier announced an investment of US$350 million (RM1.4 billion) in the first of four construction phases.

The Supermax facility in Texas will cater to at least 10 to 15 per cent of annual medical nitrile glove demand in the US over the next two to four years in the first phase alone. The second phase will follow closely, meeting 20-25 per cent of demand and consumption in the US over the next four to six years.

Supermax founder and executive chairman Datuk Seri Stanley Thai said manufacturing within the US has always been a desire of the company.

Supermax group has engaged ARCO/Murray, the top builder for warehouse and distribution space (according to Engineering News-Record) for this project.

Supermax exports to 165 countries and has distribution centres and operations in the United States, Canada, UK, Ireland, Brazil, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore. — Bernama