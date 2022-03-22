S&P Global to withdraw all outstanding ratings on Russian entities

A Russian flag is seen at the top of the Moscow City Court building in Moscow on April 15, 2019. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

NEW YORK, March 22 — S&P Global Ratings, a unit of financial information provider S&P Global Inc SPGI.N, said on Monday it will withdraw ratings for all Russian entities before April 15.

The decision comes weeks after parent company S&P Global said it was suspending commercial operations in Russia, joining a global exodus of companies out of the country due to tightening economic sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The credit rating agency is doubling down on its corporate boycott of Russia after the European Union announced a ban on providing credit ratings to legal persons, entities or bodies established in Russia, S&P Global Ratings said.

Western sanctions have frozen much of Russia's central bank's US$640 billion (RM2.6 trillion) in assets, barred several banks from global payments system SWIFT and sent the rouble into free fall.

Credit rating agencies Moody's and Fitch also suspended commercial operations in Russia earlier this month. — Reuters