Bursa opens lower amid heightened geopolitical tensions

On the broader market, gainers inched past losers 223 to 146, while 204 counters were unchanged, 1,733 untraded, and 28 others suspended.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Bursa Malaysia opened lower on Monday, weighed down by market sentiment as investors stayed cautious prior to the US-China call to discuss about the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

At 9.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 3.59 points weaker at 1,587.67 from 1,591.26 at Friday’s close.

The market bellwether opened 3.19 points easier at 1,588.07.

Total turnover stood at 201.30 million worth RM111.68 million.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said despite the global background, the firm foresees optimism returning to the regional bourses.

“Meanwhile, investors may focus on the increasing prospect of an early general election in Malaysia. Commodity-wise, oil price traded above US$100 per barrel amid the unresolved Russia-Ukraine tensions, while crude palm oil price hovered around RM5,600,” it said.

For sector in focus, oil and gas counters may extend their gains as crude oil prices remained firm above the US$100 per barrel mark.

“Besides, investors may put construction stocks on the radar in anticipation of an early general election in Malaysia towards second half of the year,” it added.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank erased five sen to RM8.97, Public Bank declined seven sen to RM4.62, Petronas Chemical lost one sen to RM9.39, while IHH Healthcare added three sen at RM6.40.

Of the actives, NWP Holdings, Sapura Energy and SMTrack were all flat at 2.5 sen, four sen and 8.5 sen, respectively, while Nylex up 6.5 sen at 50.5 sen.

On the index board, FBM 70 gained 55.14 points to 13,323.13 and FBM ACE climbed 15.85 points to 5,355.31.

However, FBM Emas Index was 18.70 points easier at 11,249.77, FBM Emas Shariah Index ticked down 8.83 points to 11,809.16, and FBMT 100 Index shed 23.39 points to 10,953.33.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index fell 0.37 of-a-point to 202.97, the Plantation Index erased 7.67 points to 7,902.28, and the Financial Services Index fell 64.78 points to 16,667.01. — Bernama