Ukraine Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko said so far the banking system in Ukraine is stable . — Reuters pic

LVIV, March 16 — Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko said today Ukraine’s financial system was stable and the government was fulfilling its social payment obligations despite the war with Russia.

“The banking system is stable, we do not have sharp exchange rate fluctuations,” he said, declining to estimate the financial toll of the conflict. — Reuters