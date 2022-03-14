Malaysia’s total trade for Jan 2022 surges 24.8pc to RM203b

The export value recorded in January 2022 increased RM21.1 billion (23.5 per cent) compared to the same month of the previous year. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Malaysia’s total trade for January 2022 surged 24.8 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM203.0 billion, with exports soaring 23.5 per cent to RM110.7 billion and imports climbing 26.4 per cent to RM92.3 billion.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said exports of electrical and electronics (E&E) products amounted to RM44.8 billion (40.4 per cent of total exports) in January 2022.

‘At the state level, Penang recorded the highest exports of E&E products worth RM26.2 billion (58.5 per cent), followed by Selangor, with exports worth RM6.0 billion (13.3 per cent), and Johor at RM4.8 billion (10.7 per cent),” he said in a statement today.

As for exports, the export value recorded in January 2022 increased RM21.1 billion (23.5 per cent) compared to the same month of the previous year.

Higher exports were recorded in most states such as Penang (RM5.0 billion), Johor (RM4.0 billion), Sarawak (RM3.7 billion), Selangor (RM3.6 billion), Kedah (RM1.8 billion), Sabah (RM1.4 billion), Pahang (RM732.3 million), Labuan (RM713.8 million), Terengganu (RM511.0 million), Kuala Lumpur (RM278.9 million), Kelantan (RM66.2 million), and Perlis (RM33.1 million).

“However, exports decreased in Perak (RM610.2 million), Melaka (RM197.9 million) and Negri Sembilan (RM68.9 million),” Mohd Uzir said.

As for import, he said imports also increased RM19.3 billion (26.4 per cent) in January 2022 compared to the same month of the previous year.

Higher imports were mainly from Selangor (RM4.7 billion), Penang (RM4.0 billion), Johor (RM3.4 billion), Kedah (RM2.4 billion), Kuala Lumpur (RM1.6 billion), Sarawak (RM1.2 billion), Negri Sembilan (RM673.0 million), Pahang (RM525.5 million), Melaka (RM151.9 million), Perak (RM143.0 million), Terengganu (RM115.1 million), Sabah (RM98.2 million), and Perlis (RM22.5 million).

However, imports decreased in Kelantan (RM162.8 million) and Labuan (RM37.9 million).

Among the top five major exporting states, Penang remained as the top exporter with a share of 31.3 per cent, followed by Selangor (19.0 per cent), Johor (18.3 per cent), Sarawak (7.8 per cent), and Kedah (4.1 per cent).

As for imports, Selangor remained as the largest contributor with a share of 27.3 per cent, followed by Penang (24.4 per cent), Johor (18.9 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (7.0 per cent), and Kedah (6.6 per cent). — Bernama