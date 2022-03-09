Border reopening to improve Malaysia Airports’ performance, says chairman

Travellers are seen with their luggage at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport after the government gave permission for fully-vaccinated Malaysians to travel abroad October 17, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 ― Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd foresees improved performance following the increase in international passenger traffic movements, thanks to the government’s move to reopen the country’s borders on April 1, 2022, as part of the transition into the endemic phase.

“The reopening of borders will be the turning point in Malaysia’s economic recovery. Similarly, it will improve Malaysia Airports’ performance as a result of the increase in international passenger traffic movements,” Malaysia Airports chairman Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said in a statement here, today.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Malaysia received 26 million tourist arrivals into the country which generated a total of RM86 billion in tourist expenditures.

“With borders reopening, the country will be able to regain this source of income. On top of that, global market demands on local industries will also increase and all these will potentially spur Malaysia’s economic recovery at a faster rate,” he said.

Zambry also gave his commitment that Malaysia Airports will fully support the government’s efforts by making sure that service quality at the airport remains at the highest level as part of measures in ensuring readiness to receive more passengers in the coming months.

Malaysia Airports is one of the world’s largest airport operator groups in terms of the number of passengers handled. It manages and operates 39 airports in Malaysia and one international airport in Istanbul, Turkey.

The 39 airports in Malaysia comprise five international airports, 16 domestic airports and 18 Short Take-Off and Landing Ports (STOLports). Its flagship airport, the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, is among the region’s preferred aviation hub. ― Bernama