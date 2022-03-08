Malaysia’s border reopening: AirAsia says to support additional capacity, announce new services

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — AirAsia Malaysia said the announcement on Malaysia’s border reopening will provide a welcome boost to support additional capacity in many of its core international markets in line with the strong pent-up demand.
“AirAsia welcomes the announcement by the Malaysian government to fully open international borders on April 1, 2022.”
“While the airline currently has a number of international services already operating, this announcement will provide a welcome boost to support additional capacity in many of our core international markets in line with strong pent-up demand,” it said in an e-mail reply to Bernama here, today.
AirAsia continually reviews its network which evolves based on a number of factors, including demand.
“New services will be announced in due course as the world continues to gradually reopen,” it stated. — Bernama