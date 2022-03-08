Malaysia’s border reopening: AirAsia says to support additional capacity, announce new services

AirAsia planes are seen parked at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2, during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Sepang, Malaysia April 14, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — AirAsia Malaysia said the announcement on Malaysia’s border reopening will provide a welcome boost to support additional capacity in many of its core international markets in line with the strong pent-up demand.

“AirAsia welcomes the announcement by the Malaysian government to fully open international borders on April 1, 2022.”

“While the airline currently has a number of international services already operating, this announcement will provide a welcome boost to support additional capacity in many of our core international markets in line with strong pent-up demand,” it said in an e-mail reply to Bernama here, today.

AirAsia continually reviews its network which evolves based on a number of factors, including demand.

“New services will be announced in due course as the world continues to gradually reopen,” it stated. — Bernama