European equities extend losses at open

The German share price index, DAX board, is seen at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, March 21, 2018.

PARIS, March 8 — European markets opened lower today, extending losses as the fallout from the war in Ukraine continues to spook investors.

London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.5 per cent at 6,923.26 points, the DAX in Frankfurt was down 1.2 per cent at 12,676 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.6 per cent at 5,948.31 points.

Stocks and commodity markets were rattled yesterday after the United States said it was in talks with allies about banning oil imports from Russia.

Germany later cautioned about such a drastic move.

Investors also reacted to talks yesterday between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia planned to open humanitarian corridors in Ukraine today for civilians to flee besieged cities, but Kyiv insisted the move was a publicity stunt and people would not be able to escape.

The rise in commodity prices has forced investors to re-evaluate their outlook for the global recovery, with some now warning of a period of soaring inflation and low growth or recession. — AFP