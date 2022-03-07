WSJ: Boeing suspends buying titanium from Russia

A Boeing sign is seen at the second China International Import Expo in Shanghai November 6, 2019. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, March 7 — Boeing Co has suspended buying titanium from Russia, the Wall Street Journal reported today, a move that could have ramifications for the planemaker’s relationship with its largest supplier of the commodity, VSMPO-Avisma.

There are, however, no sanctions yet on the Russian supplier, which has a 25 per cent stake owned by state conglomerate Rostec.

The potential for disruptions to Russian commodity supplies has thrown a spotlight on the metal used in in the aerospace, marine and auto industries.

Boeing, however, said last month it was not concerned as it had diversified its titanium supply chain since 2014, when Russia was sanctioned for its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for a comment. — Reuters