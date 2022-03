People pass by a Levi Strauss store in New York City March 19, 2019. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, March 7 — Levi Strauss & Co is temporarily suspending commercial operations in Russia, including any new investments, joining a slew of Western brands that have halted operations in the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

“In 2021, approximately 4 per cent of the company’s total net revenues were derived from Eastern Europe, half of which was related to Russia,” Levi said in a statement. — Reuters