Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 ― Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning, dragged down by profit-taking among the lower liners and technology stocks, as well as the prevailing cautious sentiment over the escalating conflict in Ukraine, a dealer said.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 15.76 points to 1,602.78 from 1,618.54 at yesterday's close.

The barometer index opened 2.54 points lower at 1,616.00.

Market breadth was negative with losers trouncing gainers 711 to 174, while 309 counters were unchanged, 1,046 untraded and nine others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.41 billion units worth RM1.06 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank declined four sen to RM9.08, Public Bank eased one sen to RM4.42, Petronas Chemicals gained six sen to RM10.06, Press Metal slid three sen to RM7.19 and IHH Healthcare remained unchanged at RM6.57.

As for the actives, SMTrack and China Automobile added one sen to 21 sen and two sen, respectively, while DNex shrank three sen to RM1.05.

On the index board, FBM ACE fell 135.62 points to 5,540.97, FBM 70 weakened 199.94 points to 13,238.15, FBM Emas Index narrowed 127.78 points to 11,349.89, FBMT 100 Index shed 120.90 points to 11,033.84, and FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 171.72 points to 12,069.93.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index inched down 76.15 points to 16,431.33, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.75 of-a-point lower at 213.57, and the Plantation Index erased 168.93 points to 8,613.65. ― Bernama