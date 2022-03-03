H&M halts all Russian sales over Ukraine war

H&M said it was 'deeply concerned about the tragic developments in Ukraine' and that it stood 'with all the people who are suffering'. — Reuters pic

STOCKHOLM, March 3 — Swedish clothing giant Hennes and Mauritz (H&M) said Wednesday that it would halt all sales in its Russian stores over the war in Ukraine.

The company said it was “deeply concerned about the tragic developments in Ukraine” and that it stood “with all the people who are suffering.”

“H&M Group has decided to temporarily pause all sales in Russia”, the clothing retailer said, adding that stores in Ukraine had already been closed “due to the safety of customers and colleagues.”

H&M said it was continuously monitoring and evaluating the situation.

Several other Swedish companies have already halted their Russian operations over the war and sanctions imposed on Russia.

On Monday, Swedish truck maker Volvo said it was stopping sales and halting production at its Kaluga plant, and telecoms giant Ericsson also said it would halt deliveries to Russian clients. — AFP