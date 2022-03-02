Tokyo stocks open lower extending US falls on Ukraine

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.23 per cent or 329.94 points at 26,514.78 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 1.20 per cent or 22.72 points to 1,874.45. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TOKYO, March 2 ― Tokyo stocks opened lower today, extending falls on Wall Street on worries about the worsening toll of the Russian attack on Ukraine.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.23 per cent or 329.94 points at 26,514.78 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 1.20 per cent or 22.72 points to 1,874.45.

“The Japanese market is starting with falls following losses in US shares” that dipped on worries over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and an ensuing surge in the price of oil and other commodities, senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a note.

The dollar fetched ¥114.80 (RM4.19) in early Asian trade, against ¥114.90 in New York late yesterday.

In Tokyo, Toyota dropped 2.74 per cent to ¥2,074.5 after it said it was resuming operation of its domestic plants which had been forced to halt for a day after a cyberattack against one of its parts suppliers.

Toshiba was down 2.69 per cent at ¥4,559 after its CEO resigned, adding fresh uncertainty weeks before a key shareholder meeting on a plan to spin off the Japanese conglomerate's devices unit.

Sony was down 1.27 per cent at ¥11,625, airline ANA Holdings was off 2.87 per cent at ¥2,416.5, and chip testing equipment maker Advantest was off 1.63 per cent at ¥9,030. ― AFP