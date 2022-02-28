Foreign investors remain net buyers last week with inflow of RM955.85m, says MIDF Research

The research firm said net inflows from foreign investors amounted to RM675.7 million. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Foreign investors and local retailers were net buyers for the week ended Feb 25, with a net inflow amounting to RM867.7 million, on the back of favour for commodities players; the plantation and energy sectors, MIDF Research said.

The research firm said net inflows from foreign investors amounted to RM675.7 million.

“So far in 2022, international funds have been net buyers on Bursa Malaysia for six out of eight weeks,” it said in a Fund Flow Report today.

Foreigners continued to be net buyers for every day of the week since Feb 11 (two weeks ago).

The largest foreign inflow was recorded on Friday at RM266.0 million and the smallest inflow was on Monday at only RM41.83 million.

For last week, local institutions were active sellers. The largest net outflow was on Tuesday and the smallest on Thursday at -RM255.2 million and -RM54.9 million, respectively.

Retailers were net sellers for every day of the week except on Monday (RM129.0 million) and Tuesday (RM126.3 million).

The largest net selling was recorded on Friday at -RM35.3 million, while the smallest net selling was on Wednesday at -RM3.53 million.

“Overall, for the eighth week of 2022, foreign investors finished strong as net buyers at RM675.7 million followed by retailers as the second strong net buyers at RM192.0 million. The local institutions were the only strong net sellers at -RM867.7 million.

In terms of participation, the retail investors, local institutions and foreign investors recorded a weekly movement of 20.21 per cent, -0.43 per cent and 18.20 per cent, respectively, in average daily trade value.

The finance, plantation, and industrial products and services sectors were the sectors that saw the largest net inflows by foreign investors, which amounted to RM374.3 million, RM247.6 million and RM119.2 million, respectively.

“On a year-to-date basis, we have observed RM2.7 billion in net inflows from foreign investors and RM0.6 billion in net inflows from retailers. Meanwhile, local institutions were the only net sellers of -RM2.8 billion,” MIDF Research said. — Bernama