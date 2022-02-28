Bursa Malaysia rejects Nationwide Express’ extension request, shares to be suspended from March 8

Bursa Malaysia has rejected Nationwide Express Holdings Bhd’s application for an extension of time to submit its regularisation plan. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Bursa Malaysia has rejected Nationwide Express Holdings Bhd’s application for an extension of time to submit its regularisation plan.

Hence, pursuant to paragraph 8.04(5) of the Main Market Listing Requirements, its shares trading will be suspended from trading with effect from March 8, 2022.

Bursa Malaysia said the securities of the company will be delisted on March 10, 2022 unless an appeal against the de-listing is submitted on or before March 7, 2022.

Any appeal submitted after the appeal timeframe will not be considered by Bursa Malaysia, it said in an announcement today.

“In the event the company submits an appeal to Bursa Malaysia within the appeal timeframe, the delisting of the securities of the company from the Official List of Bursa Securities will be deferred pending the decision on the company’s appeal.

“However, Bursa Malaysia shall proceed to suspend the trading of the company’s securities on March 8 even though the decision on the company’s appeal is still pending,’’ it said. — Bernama