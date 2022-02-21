Mah Sing unit gets clearances to market chemotherapy medical gloves in US

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, Mah Sing said, the notification letter received on February 19, 2022, will enable big medical players in the US to obtain gloves from Mah Sing Healthcare as their existing suppliers also carry the chemotherapy protection claim. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Mah Sing Group Bhd’s healthcare business unit, Mah Sing Healthcare Sdn Bhd, has obtained the 510(k) Premarket Notification clearances to market medical-grade examination gloves for use with chemotherapy drugs in the United States (US) market.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, Mah Sing said, the notification letter received on February 19, 2022, will enable big medical players in the US to obtain gloves from Mah Sing Healthcare as their existing suppliers also carry the chemotherapy protection claim.

“The chemotherapy protection is often a critical consideration when evaluating exam grade gloves. Chemo gloves are products that have been tested and approved to protect against chemotherapy drugs.

“As such, our nitrile gloves has been tested and approved to protect against 11 chemotherapy drugs,” said Mah Sing in a statement today.

Mah Sing said its nitrile examination gloves have been tested for use with chemotherapy drugs from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and will be updated on the FDA website in due course.

Mah Sing Healthcare’s glove factory has completed the commissioning of all 12 production lines and received the necessary certifications to market medical-grade gloves in a wide range of countries, including the US, Canada, the European Union, and the European Economic Area.

With a stronger sales force and wider geographical reach, Mah Sing Healthcare is well positioned to meet the ongoing demand for gloves, it said.

Moving forward, Mah Sing strives to deliver high quality products while maintaining efficient, professional, and integrity services to its global importers, distributors and customers. — Bernama