Japan’s Kirin brewery to withdraw from Myanmar

The Kirin logo is displayed at Kirin Brewery Co Yokohama Factory in Yokohama June 11, 2019. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Feb 14 — Japanese brewery Kirin said today it will pull out of Myanmar after a failed bid to “terminate” its joint venture with a junta-owned company, citing human rights concerns in the Southeast Asian country.

Kirin said it had “expressed its regret over the actions of the military seizing power by force in Myanmar” last February, and would now withdraw from the country a year after a coup that it said contravened the company’s human rights standards.

“Given this, Kirin Holdings also decided to terminate its current joint venture partnership with (Myanmar firm) MEHPCL, which provides the service of welfare fund management for the military,” it said. — AFP