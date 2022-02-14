Asian markets drop, oil rises on Ukraine conflict fears

People stand in front of an electronic quotation board displaying the closing numbers of share price at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, May 17, 2021. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, Feb 14 — Asian markets fell and oil prices rallied today after the United States warned Russia could attack Ukraine within days as diplomatic efforts to prevent a war appeared to fail, while fears over inflation were also keeping traders on edge.

The losses matched a sell-off in New York and Europe on Friday as Western powers prepare for a conflict in eastern Europe after Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed calls by US counterpart Joe Biden and others to pull back.

Governments have told their citizens to leave Ukraine and US national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned last week that an invasion could begin “any day now” and would likely start with “a significant barrage of missiles and bomb attacks”.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was preparing to visit Kyiv and Moscow to try to head off the crisis.

The prospect of a conflict compounded the gloomy mood on trading floors after data Thursday showed US inflation hit a forecast-busting 7.5 per cent in January, ramping up pressure on the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates by more than expected.

After sharp losses on Friday on Wall Street, the dip continued in Asia.

Tokyo and Mumbai each shed more than two per cent, while Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, Jakarta, Wellington and Taipei were at least one per cent down. Singapore and Bangkok were also off, though Sydney and Manila rose.

London, Paris and Frankfurt suffered more losses at the open.

A “flight to safety for all markets will be the first order” if Russia invades, said Wai Ho Leong, a strategist with Modular Asset Management in Singapore.

“The impact on inflation will go beyond oil and gas,” he warned. “For the rest of the world, it is potentially a massive food shock — as Ukraine is a major exporter of grain — mainly corn and wheat.”

Wheat futures are up about eight per cent since the start of the month.

Eli Lee at Bank of Singapore added that the volatility that had characterised markets so far this year would probably continue.

“In the scenario of military action, we could see a spike in oil and gas prices, which would exacerbate the issue of inflation over the near term, and result in a market-wide risk-off move,” he wrote in a note.

“This would inject volatility into risk assets and cause a bid for safe havens such as the Japanese yen, the US dollar and gold.”

Meanwhile, oil prices jumped, closing in on the US$100-a-barrel (RM419-a-barrel) mark last seen in 2014, as investors grow increasingly worried about supplies in the event of a war.

The crisis comes with crude already tight, owing to a pick-up in demand as economies reopen after the coronavirus pandemic and people return to a more normal life.

Key figures around 0815 GMT

Tokyo — Nikkei 225: DOWN 2.2 per cent at 27,079.59 (close)

Hong Kong — Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.4 per cent at 24,556.57 (close)

Shanghai — Composite: DOWN 1.0 per cent at 3,428.88 (close)

London — FTSE 100: DOWN 1.1 per cent at 7,575.21

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.8 per cent at US$93.86 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.6 per cent at US$95.02 per barrel

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 115.32 yen from 115.48 yen late Friday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.1332 from US$1.1351

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.3524 from US$1.3564

Euro/pound: UP at 83.79 pence from 83.64 pence

New York — Dow: DOWN 1.4 per cent at 34,738.06 (close)

