Berjaya Food’s net profit jumps to RM38m in Q2

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Berjaya Food Bhd’s net profit jumped to RM38.8 million in the second quarter (Q2) ended December 31, 2021 from RM11.12 million in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue surged to RM272.75 million from RM174.1 million year-on-year mainly due to higher same-store-sales growth particularly from Starbucks cafe outlets, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

It said the significant increase in its earnings was in tandem with the higher revenue recorded in the current quarter as well as improved performance from Kenny Rogers Roasters (KRR) restaurants operation in Malaysia.

“The resumption of interstate and overseas travel starting from October 11, 2021 coupled with the festive sales and Christmas season also contributed to the increase in revenue,” it said.

For the six-month period, Berjaya Food’s net profit more than doubled to RM50.5 million from RM21.49 million year-on-year while revenue rose to RM460.47 million from RM354.82 million.

The group also declares a second interim dividend of one sen single-tier dividend per share compared to half-a-sen in the previous year’s corresponding quarter ended December 31, 2020 to be payable on March 30, 2022.

The total dividend declared for the financial period ended December 31, 2021 amounted to two sen single-tier dividend per share.

Berjaya Food is primarily engaged in developing and operating the “Starbucks Coffee” brand in Malaysia and Brunei, developing and operating the KRR chain in Malaysia as well as Jollibean and various brands in Singapore. — Bernama