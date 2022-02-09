European stocks advance at open

Traders are pictured at their desks in front of the DAX board at the Frankfurt stock exchange April 9, 2015. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, Feb 9 — European stock markets climbed at the open today, echoing gains across Asia after an upbeat Wall Street performance.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies won 0.5 per cent to 7,600.95 points.

Frankfurt’s DAX index rose 0.8 per cent to 15,362.61 and the Paris CAC 40 added almost 1.0 per cent to 7,095.51, compared with yesterday’s closing levels.

Asian equities also bounced higher as traders prepared for tomorrow’s highly anticipated US inflation data, while sentiment was soothed by signs of easing Russia-Ukraine tensions. — AFP