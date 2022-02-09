Bursa Malaysia stays higher at mid-morning

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) expanded 13.53 points to 1,543.62 from 1,530.09 at yesterday's close, after opening 1.10 points higher at 1,531.19. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 ― Bursa Malaysia remained on an uptrend at mid-morning on improving buying interest in selected financial sector heavyweights, led by CIMB and Maybank.

CIMB added 16 sen to RM5.40 and Maybank gained nine sen to RM8.44; both contributing a total of 4.8 points to the key index.

Market breadth was positive with gainers leading losers 473 to 319, while 360 counters were unchanged, 1,061 untraded and 10 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.20 billion units worth RM865.15 million.

Among other heavyweights, Hong Leong advanced 44 sen to RM20.14, Press Metal advanced 11 sen to RM6.41, and Digi rose eight sen to RM3.91.

As for the actives, MMAG was flat at 8.5 sen, AirAsia added 1.5 sen to 67.5 sen and DneX firmed 2.5 sen RM1, while Dataprep slipped two sen to 42.5 sen.

On the index board, FBM ACE advanced 14.09 points to 6,261.70, FBM 70 strengthened 84.03 points to 13,696.83, FBM Emas Index firmed 85.36 points to 11,114.79, FBMT 100 Index climbed 88.20 points to 10,794.55, and FBM Emas Shariah Index bagged 60.31 points to 11,806.84.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index jumped 220.49 points to 16,048.27, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.9 points better at 207.55, and the Plantation Index advanced 48.31 points to 6,666.89. ― Bernama