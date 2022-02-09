Bursa Malaysia ends morning session higher amid positive regional sentiment

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) expanded 16.05 points to 1,546.14 from 1,530.09 at yesterday's close. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 ― Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session higher today, supported by continuous buying momentum in selected financial service heavyweights and amid positive sentiment in regional markets.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) expanded 16.05 points to 1,546.14 from 1,530.09 at yesterday's close.

The index, which opened 1.10 points higher at 1,531.19, moved between 1,531.19 and 1,550.35 throughout the session.

Market breadth was positive with gainers leading decliners 503 to 379, while 373 counters were unchanged, 958 untraded and 10 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.76 billion units worth RM1.32 billion.

ActivTrades trader Anderson Alves said Asian equities were higher on Wednesday, lifted by company earnings and positive sentiment from Wall Street.

Regionally, Singapore’s Straits Times Index rose 0.14 per cent to 3,406.35, Japan's Nikkei 225 increased 0.9 per cent to 27,530.82, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 1.87 per cent to 24,783.90.

Among the heavyweights, CIMB improved 15 sen to RM5.39, Maybank gained nine sen to RM8.44, Public Bank added five sen to RM4.26, Press Metal advanced 15 sen to RM6.45, and Digi rose 13 sen to RM3.96.

Among the actives, VSolar rose half-a-sen to 1.5 sen, MMAG was flat at 8.5 sen, AirAsia added 1.5 sen to 67.5 sen, and DneX added 3.5 sen to RM1.01.

On the index board, FBM ACE advanced 21.47 points to 6,269.08, FBM 70 strengthened 75.93 points to 13,688.73, FBM Emas Index firmed up 98.43 points to 11,127.86, FBMT 100 Index climbed 100.46 points to 10,806.81, and FBM Emas Shariah Index bagged 77.84 points to 11,824.37.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index jumped 219.57 points to 16,047.35, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 2.37 points higher at 208.02, and the Plantation Index advanced 49.60 points to 6,668.18. ― Bernama