TOKYO, Feb 3 — Daily coronavirus infections in Japan today exceeded 100,000 for first time since the pandemic began, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

Infections in Japan have surged since the start of the year as the Omicron variant has taken hold. About a fifth of the cases are in Tokyo. — Reuters