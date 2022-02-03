Boost offers up to RM100,000 financing for MSMEs

Boost, a subsidiary of Axiata Group Bhd, is offering up to RM100,000 through a micro-financing facility to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), financed through its market-leading digital lending subsidiary Boost Credit. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Financial technology (fintech) firm Boost is offering up to RM100,000 through a micro-financing facility to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), financed through its market-leading digital lending subsidiary Boost Credit.

Known as “Capital Plus”, the Shariah-compliant micro-financing facility is based on Commodity Murabahah, which is ideal for MSMEs, Boost said in a statement today.

The financing is from as low as RM1,000 up to RM100,000 over a 15-month tenure at a low-profit rate of 1.2 per cent a month, with no repayment of principal for the first three months.

“MSMEs do not need any guarantor or collateral to apply for this financing,” said Boost, a subsidiary of Axiata Group Bhd.

Merchants on the Boost platform who apply for “Capital Plus” will enjoy a seamless application process of not more than 10 minutes, and funds will be disbursed within 48 hours, a hallmark of Boost Credit.

Boost chief executive officer Sheyantha Abeykoon said one of the key aspects of “Capital Plus” is a three-month moratorium for MSMEs.

“We hope that MSMEs will find this micro-financing facility helpful in giving a boost to their recovery journey and provide them the much-needed capital to restart their businesses,” he said. — Bernama