European equities sag at open

The German DAX Index graph is pictured during a trading session at Frankfurt's stock exchange in Frankfurt. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 24 — Europe’s stock markets declined at the open today after a broadly downbeat session in Asia as investors dwelled on sharp pre-weekend Wall Street losses and poor US tech results.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies dropped 0.1 per cent to 7,487.53 points compared with Friday’s close.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX shed 0.3 per cent to 15,556.43 points and the Paris CAC 40 also lost 0.3 per cent to stand at 7,050.13.

Most markets sank in Asian trade following another painful New York sell-off, with investors’ focus on the Federal Reserve’s next policy meeting this week — when officials are expected to unveil their plans to battle soaring inflation. — AFP