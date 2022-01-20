FGV signs collective agreements with 12 workers’ unions under group

The FGV logo is pictured at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur October 9, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — FGV has signed 12 Collective Agreements (CA) with its workers’ unions for the 2022-2024 period.

FGV Holdings Bhd group chief executive officer Mohd Nazrul Izam Mansor said the successful negotiations of all 12 CAs, amid Covid-19 challenges, demonstrated the strong commitments and commendable industrial relations between all parties.

“FGV has over 40,000 employees including workers who are covered under the unions, whom we recognise as the backbone of the company.

“The agreements forge a better understanding between the employers and the employees, thus encouraging better cooperation and support to achieve FGV’s aspiration to become a world-class agribusiness and food company,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Nazrul said, in the midst of various challenges affecting the palm and its related industries over the past few years, the unions and management should work together to protect the group and support each other to ensure continued success.

“We should keep a positive attitude and do our best to carry out our duties every day. We should all be aware of our roles in the company and how to contribute the best to the business.

“In doing so, unions can play a big role in increasing the awareness on our commitment towards Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), the guiding principles towards sustaining the company responsibly,” he added.

Eleven of the unions are internal; FGV Refineries Sdn Bhd Employees Union (Peninsula), FGV Refineries Sdn Bhd (Sabah) Employees Union, Delima Oil Products Sdn Bhd Employees Union, FGV Kernel Products Sdn Bhd Employees Union (Peninsula), FGV Kernel Products Sdn Bhd (Sabah) Employees Union, FGV Rubber Industries Sdn Bhd Employees Union, FGV Transport Services Sdn Bhd Employees Union (Peninsula), FGV Transport Services Sdn Bhd (Sabah) Employees Union, FGV Bulkers Sdn Bhd Employees Union (Peninsula), FGV Bulkers Sdn Bhd Employees Union (Sabah) and FGV Palm Industries Sdn Bhd Employees Union (Peninsula).

The group also signed the CA with the National Union of Petroleum and Chemical Industry Workers (NUPCIW). — Bernama