European stocks mostly up at open

The German share price index, DAX board, is seen at the stock exchange in Frankfurt March 21, 2018. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, Jan 20 — European stock markets were mostly up in opening deals today as traders balanced a broadly upbeat Asian session against overnight losses on Wall Street.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies rose 0.3 per cent at 7,614.02 points compared with yesterday’s close.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX gained 0.2 per cent to 15,839.24 points while the Paris CAC 40 was marginally higher at 7,169.22 points.

Asian markets mostly rose today as investors tentatively returned to buying after recent losses, with Chinese property firms enjoying a much-needed lift on fresh easing measures by the country’s central bank.

Wall Street stocks had tumbled again yesterday as traders grappled with surging inflation and the prospect of higher interest rates, while oil prices scaled new multi-year highs. — AFP