European stocks waver as UK inflation accelerates

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt May 6, 2019. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 19 — European equities opened mixed today as UK inflation accelerated to a near 30-year peak and Germany’s bond yield rose into positive territory for the first time since May 2019.

London’s FTSE 100 was flat at 7,563.66 points following news that inflation hit 5.4 per cent in December, sparking speculation of another Bank of England interest rate hike in February.

In the eurozone, the Frankfurt DAX was 0.3 per cent lower at 15,718.21 points while the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.2 per cent to 7,150.13 points.

Yields for 10-year German bonds rose past zero per cent for the first time since May 2019 as surging inflation in the eurozone prompted fears of monetary tightening. — AFP