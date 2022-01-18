Amazon reconsiders ban on Visa card payments in UK

A Visa credit card is pictured next to a computer chip on a bank card in this photo illustration taken June 9, 2016. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 18 — US online retail giant Amazon is reconsidering a decision to ban payments in the UK made with Visa credit cards, as the pair seek to resolve a dispute over fees.

Amazon’s plan to begin the ban from tomorrow because of “high” fees has been put on hold.

“The expected change regarding the use of Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk will no longer take place on January 19,” Amazon said this week.

“We are working closely with Visa on a potential solution that will enable customers to continue using their Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk.”

A Visa spokesman added that the two companies are working “closely together” to reach an agreement. — AFP