European stocks open higher

The German share price index, DAX board, is seen at the stock exchange in Frankfurt January 10, 2018. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, Jan 17 — European stock markets opened higher today as investors look past concerns about looming US interest rate hikes and China’s slowing economy.

London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.4 per cent at 7,574.16 points as Unilever confirmed that it was pursuing a bid for a consumer health care unit jointly owned with pharmaceutical groups GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer after an initial offer of £50 billion (RM284 billion) was rejected.

Frankfurt’s DAX rose 0.1 per cent at 15,901.88 points while the Paris CAC 40 jumped 0.2 per cent at 7,158.37 points.

Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets UK, said that with US indices closed for a holiday, “the only drivers for markets this week will be the continuation of Q4 (fourth quarter) earnings season” this week.

UK economic data will also be in focus this week, along with Bank of Japan decisions, he said.

Markets have seesawed in recent days over concerns that the US Federal Reserve will launch a series of interest rate hikes this year to tame decades-high inflation.

China, meanwhile, reported today that its pandemic-defying economic growth slowed in the final months of 2021. — AFP