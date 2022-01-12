Tokyo stocks close higher after US gains

The benchmark Nikkei index rose 1.92 per cent, or 543.18 points, to 28,765.66, while the broader Topix index added 1.64 per cent, or 32.54 points, to 2,019.36. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Jan 12 ― Tokyo stocks closed higher today, extending gains on Wall Street, as investors bought growth shares after a three-day losing streak.

The benchmark Nikkei index rose 1.92 per cent, or 543.18 points, to 28,765.66, while the broader Topix index added 1.64 per cent, or 32.54 points, to 2,019.36.

The dollar fetched ¥115.32 (RM4.18) in Asian trade, nearly unchanged from ¥115.28 yesterday in New York.

“Following gains of three major US indexes, the Nikkei opened higher. After a three-day decline, investors turned to buying focused on growth stocks,” Okasan Online Securities said.

Among major shares, Sony Group edged up 0.79 per cent to ¥14,520. SoftBank Group spiked 6.02 per cent to ¥5,683 and Toyota notched up 1.61 per cent to ¥2,359.

Semiconductor maker Murata Manufacturing surged 3.67 per cent to ¥9,360. Advantest, a producer of chip-testing kits, added 2.76 per cent to ¥10,760.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc climbed 1.34 per cent to ¥24,505. Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo brand, increased 1.75 per cent to ¥60,300.

Construction equipment maker Komatsu rose 1.20 per cent to ¥2,975.5. ― AFP