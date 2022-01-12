European stocks climb at open before US inflation data

The German share price index, DAX board, is seen at the stock exchange in Frankfurt March 21, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 12 — Europe’s main stock markets rose at the open today with all eyes on the latest US inflation reading.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.5 per cent to 7,529.64 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index gained 0.6 per cent to 16,039.80 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.6 per cent to 7,228.57.

US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell yesterday said he was determined to rein in runaway inflation, as markets prepare for an official update today on cost pressures in the world’s biggest economy.

Meanwhile data out of China today showed the country’s inflation had eased, handing policymakers room for measures to kickstart its stuttering economy including interest rate cuts, according to analysts. — AFP