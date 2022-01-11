Global stocks fall further as US yield climb unnerves investors

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.45 per cent, and the S&P 500 lost 0.14 per cent. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Jan 11 ― US stocks fell yesterday despite staging a comeback late in the day, as bets that the US Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as soon as March led investors to pare risky assets and lifted the 10-year Treasury yield to a two-year high.

Yesterday's drop follows a bruising first week of the year when a strong signal from the Fed that it would tighten policy faster to tackle inflation and then data showing a strong US labour market, unnerved investors who had pushed equities to record highs over the holiday period.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.45 per cent, and the S&P 500 lost 0.14 per cent.

Technology stocks, which have soared in the past two years thanks in part to very low interest rates, led the falls early in the day but rallied later in the session to leave the Nasdaq Composite up just 0.05 per cent.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.48 per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.26 per cent.

“The big story of the first week of the new year has been the steady march higher in US treasury yields,” said Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Holdings Corp.

Hogan recommended investors put more money in financial, industrial and energy stocks as they will likely benefit from strong economic growth expected in the months ahead.

Some of Wall Street's biggest banks now expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates four times this year, and Goldman Sachs sees the Fed beginning the process of reducing its balance sheet size as soon as July.

A busy week sees US inflation data due tomorrow, which analysts say could show core inflation climbing to its highest in decades at 5.4 per cent, a level that would all but confirm a US rate rise is coming in March. The season of corporate earnings also kicks off this week with the big US banks reporting from Friday onwards.

Rate futures now imply a greater than 70 per cent chance of a rise to 0.25 per cent in March and at least two more hikes by year end.

Further to run?

Yields on 10-year US Treasury notes hit a high of 1.8080 per cent in early trading, levels last seen in January 2020, having shot up 25 basis points last week in their biggest move since late 2019. The yield later retreated to 1.7603 per cent.

“We think that the increase in long-dated Treasury yields has further to run,” said Nicholas Farr, an economist at Capital Economics.

“Markets may still be underestimating how far the federal funds rate will rise in the next few years, so our forecast is for the 10-year yield to rise by around another 50bp, to 2.25 per cent, by the end of 2023.”

The dollar index edged up 0.17 per cent to 95.957. The greenback has failed to find significant support from rising Treasury yields.

The euro stood at US$1.13270 (RM4.74), down 0.28 per cent on the day.

Oil prices dipped but held onto to recent gains, having climbed 5 per cent last week helped in part by supply disruptions from the unrest in Kazakhstan and outages in Libya.

US crude fell 0.85 per cent to US$78.23 per barrel and Brent closed at US$80.87, down 1.1 per cent on the day.

The shift from risk weighed on cryptocurrencies, and bitcoin last fell 0.21 per cent to US$41,788.27. ― Reuters