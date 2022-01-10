Bitcoin slides below US$40,000, lowest for 3.5 months

Some of Bitcoin enthusiast Mike Caldwell's coins are pictured at his office in this file photo illustration in Sandy, Utah January 31, 2014. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 10 — Bitcoin slid below US$40,000 (RM168,000) today, falling to its lowest level since the end of September as the world’s leading cryptocurrency showed no end to its volatility.

Bitcoin dropped to US$39,663.18, down from a record high of above US$66,000 in October.

After taking a tumble today, it recovered some ground, rising to US$41,198.

Its recent decline meanwhile continues to drag down other cryptocurrencies.

“The main culprit behind the slump in crypto prices is the Fed’s decision to withdraw massive liquidity, which has been pumped into markets since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic,” Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Avatrade, said. — AFP