Serba Dinamik triggers PN17 criteria

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd has triggered the criteria pursuant to Paragraph 2.1(d) of Practice Note No 17 (PN17) of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Securities (Main Market Listing Requirements).

In a statement today, the exchange said it would continue to monitor the progress of the company in respect of its compliance with the Main Market Listing Requirements.

As of today, there are a total of 24 companies under PN17 and GN3 which represent 2.65 per cent of the total number of 905 companies listed on the Main and ACE Markets of Bursa Securities. — Bernama