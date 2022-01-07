Bank Negara’s international reserves at US$116.9b as at Dec 31

Malaysian ringgit notes are seen among US dollar bills in this photo illustration taken in Singapore in this August 24, 2015 file photo. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves amounted to US$116.9 billion as at Dec 31, 2021, marginally higher compared with US$116.3 billion on Dec 15.

In a statement today, the central bank said the reserves position is sufficient to finance 7.7 months of retained imports and is 1.2 times total short-term external debt.

BNM said the main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$104.1 billion), IMF reserves position (US$1.4 billion), special drawing rights (SDRs) (US$6.0 billion), gold (US$2.3 billion), and other reserve assets (US$3.1 billion).

On the assets, the central bank said they comprised gold, foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs (RM486.79 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM12.21 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM880.26 million), loans and advances (RM22.87 billion), land and buildings (RM4.16 billion), and other assets (RM24.65 billion).

Capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital amounting to RM100 million, reserves (RM186.75 billion), currency in circulation (RM150.01 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM159.89 billion), federal government deposits (RM8.59 billion), other deposits (RM4.79 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM7.91 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM28.15 billion), and other liabilities (RM5.31 billion). — Bernama