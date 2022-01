Traders work in front of the German share price index, DAX board, at the stock exchange in Frankfurt May 29, 2017. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, Dec 5 — Europe’s main stock markets opened mixed today after Asia and Wall Street grappled with elevated inflation and expected interest rate hikes amid easing Omicron virus fears.

In initial trade, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index slid almost 0.3 per cent to 7,486.73 points compared with the closing level yesterday.

On the upside in the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index climbed 0.2 per cent to 16,177.89 points and the Paris CAC 40 also won 0.2 per cent to 7,331.75. — AFP