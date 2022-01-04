Wall Street downplays worries in wishful start to 2022

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 246.76 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 36,585.06; the S&P 500 gained 30.38 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 4,796.56; and the Nasdaq Composite added 187.83 points, or 1.2 per cent, to 15,832.80. — Reuters pic

BOSTON, Jan 4 ― Wall Street's New Year optimism overpowered concerns about the coronavirus and inflation yesterday, with US and European equity markets advancing in parallel with rising oil prices and US Treasury yields.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 246.76 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 36,585.06; the S&P 500 gained 30.38 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 4,796.56; and the Nasdaq Composite added 187.83 points, or 1.2 per cent, to 15,832.80.

Leading the way were Apple Inc, which yesterday became the first company with a US$3 trillion (RM12.5 trillion) stock market value, and Tesla Inc, whose shares were up more than 13.5 per cent after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly deliveries of its electric cars.

The S&P index surged nearly 28 per cent last year, driving MSCI's 50-country index of world stocks to its third consecutive year of double-digit gains.

European shares ended at all-time highs yesterday on hopes of steady economic recovery despite a surge in Covid-19 cases. The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 0.5 per cent higher at a record close of 489.99 points.

The benchmark US 10-year yields hit a six-week high to yield 1.6384 per cent, with investors expecting a series of interest rate raises this year to combat rising inflation.

“How central banks ― particularly the Fed ― respond to inflation will be the key story for 2022,” BlackRock Investment Institute strategists wrote in a note yesterday.

“We see the higher inflation regime and solid growth as positive for risk assets but bad for bonds for a second consecutive year,” they added.

The commodity markets were also quickly back in the swing of things after their nearly two-year resurgence to close out 2021.

Oil rose to nearly US$79 a barrel yesterday, supported by tight supply and hopes of a further demand recovery in 2022, despite Opec+ looking set to agree to a further increase in output.

“Oil markets start the new year on firmer footing than they did in 2021,” Peter McNally, global sector lead at investment research firm Third Bridge, wrote in an email. “Inventory levels have fallen dramatically over the past 12 months as demand recovered, Opec+ constrained output, and US oil supply was slow to respond.”

The US dollar rose against a basket of major currencies yesterday, the first trading day of the new year, in sync with government bond yields as investors expect the Federal Reserve will stay on its path of interest rate hikes in 2022.

Gold prices fell more than 1 per cent yesterday as a risk-on rally in equities pressured bullion. Spot gold dipped 1.5 per cent to around US$1,801 an ounce, set for its biggest one-day percentage decline in more than a month. US gold futures fell 1.57 per cent to US$1,799.40 an ounce. ― Reuters