Serba Dinamik to issue annual report by Jan 6

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd (SDHB) said it will be issuing its 2021 annual report by Jan 6 this year as it needs more time to update “statements or reports in the annual report and make arrangements for printing.”

The company had missed its deadline to submit its annual report for the financial year ended June 30, 2021 (FY21). “The company will issue the annual report as soon as possible by the above-expected date of issuance,” it said in a stock exchange filing with Bursa Malaysia today and referred to its announcements made on Nov 25 and Dec 10 pertaining to the issuance of the annual report.

On Nov 25, SDHB told the exchange that in view of the change of external auditor and the impact of the movement restrictions in Malaysia and overseas arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, the audit of the financial statements for the financial period ended June 30 (AFS 2021) was affected.

It said that the AFS 2021 could not be finalised in time for inclusion in the annual report for the financial period ended June 30, 2021 for issuance by Nov 30 via its letter dated Oct 25 (the first extension of time application).

Bursa Malaysia had rejected the company’s application and subsequent appeal to postpone the submission of its FY21 annual report from the initial deadline of Nov 30, 2021.

In separate stock exchange filings today, SDHB announced the resignation of its company secretary, Nadiah Ili Adnan, and the appointment of Tan Tong Lang as the new secretary.

SDHB also announced Aldpro Corporate Services Sdn Bhd as its new registrar, replacing Tricor Investor and Issuing House Services Sdn Bhd.

The company’s market capitalisation currently stood at RM1.3 billion, with its shares last traded at 35 sen. — Bernama